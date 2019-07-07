Mumbai man held in Gujarat for making hoax calls to police

On June 13, the JJ Marg police station received a phone call from a man claiming that he had planted a bomb. What followed over the next 14 days was a tale of revenge, panic and fake murder as the caller sent Mumbai Police across the city looking for nonexistent bombs and dead bodies. The caller, identified as Razaak Shaikh (27), was tracked down to Gujarat and arrested on Wednesday for making more than 100 hoax calls to seven different police stations.

As the officers took him into custody, Shaikh said, “I wanted to make Mumbai Police suffer for separating me from my family.”

Shaikh has at least 15 cases of robbery and theft registered against him. He lived with his parents in Pydhonie until JJ Marg police externed him from Mumbai and its three neighbouring districts in September 2018.

But after nine months, Shaikh set out to “take revenge” against the police he believed had forced him out of his home and away from his family. At 3.15 am on June 13, Shaikh made his first call to the JJ Marg police station informing them that he had planted a bomb in a red car in Chor Bazaar.

The police said they had registered a case on June 14 after the first call, but the caller’s mobile location showed that he was in Kanpur. “We did not send a team then as we wanted to be sure of his location later. When his mobile location showed that he was in Gujarat, a team was then dispatched and he was arrested from Faizal Nagar in Ahmedabad,” said an officer.