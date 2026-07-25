Rail services on Mumbai-Gujarat corridor back on track

Several NGOs, religious and community groups, industrial units volunteered to distribute refreshments among stranded passengers. (Photo by special arrangement)

Rail services on the flood-hit Mumbai-Gujarat corridor largely returned to normal on Saturday, with the Western Railway restoring operations of all major and premium trains after two days of widespread cancellations triggered by heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

While train movement has resumed across the route, several trains saw minor delays as the network recovered from the disruption.

In a sign of normalcy, the morning Vande Bharat Expresses departing from Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital completed their journeys, reaching their respective destinations with delays of about an hour. The afternoon Vande Bharat trains departing from Mumbai Central as well as Gandhinagar are slated to run as per regular schedule on Saturday.