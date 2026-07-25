Rail services on Mumbai-Gujarat corridor back on track

Rail services on the flood-hit Mumbai-Gujarat corridor largely returned to normal on Saturday, with the Western Railway restoring operations of all major and premium trains after two days of widespread cancellations triggered by heavy rainfall and waterlogging.
While train movement has resumed across the route, several trains saw minor delays as the network recovered from the disruption.
In a sign of normalcy, the morning Vande Bharat Expresses departing from Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital completed their journeys, reaching their respective destinations with delays of about an hour. The afternoon Vande Bharat trains departing from Mumbai Central as well as Gandhinagar are slated to run as per regular schedule on Saturday.
Other marquee services, including the Karnavati Express, Double Decker, Shatabdi and Rajdhani, also resumed operations after remaining cancelled on Friday. Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express arrived at its destination 20 minutes late on Saturday morning but its return journey to Mumbai is scheduled at its usual time, officials said.
Railway officials said train services on the Mumbai-Gujarat corridor are now fully operational, although residual delays are expected as train movements are regulated to restore the timetable after the prolonged disruption caused by flooding at multiple locations, followed by restricted speed movement of 15kmph at the affected areas on Friday.
Western Railway had cancelled dozens of premium, long-distance and passenger services over the past two days after heavy rain submerged tracks and disrupted operations at several points, including the Gholvad-Umbergaon Road and Bilimora sections. Restoration work continued through Friday before traffic was progressively normalised.
Only a handful of previously announced cancellations remain in force over the next two days. These include the Borivali-Vatva Express (19417), Bandra Terminus-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Special (02200), Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Golden Temple Express (12904) and Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity (22960) on July 25, while the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jamnagar Superfast (12478), Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express (12926) and Dadar-Porbandar Express (19015) will remain cancelled on July 26.
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Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest running status of their trains before travel, as some long-distance services may continue to experience delays while normal scheduling is restored.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More