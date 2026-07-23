Rain grounds Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, other trains on Gujarat-Mumbai route

Several NGOs, religious and community groups, industrial units volunteered to distribute refreshments among stranded passengers. (Photo by special arrangement)

Heavy monsoon rain snapped a crucial rail link between Gujarat and Mumbai on Thursday, paralysing train operations after floodwaters reached the danger mark on a bridge, prompting the Western Railway to suspend trains including the Vande Bharat, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani, and double-decker trains, while short-terminating, diverting, or rescheduling others as authorities struggled to restore normal operations.

Train movement was first affected due to water accumulation in the Umroli-Gholvad section before worsening conditions forced a suspension after water levels rose to the danger mark at Bridge No. 284 between Gholvad and Umbergaon Road.

Western Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek told The Indian Express that several long-distance trains heading towards Mumbai were currently stranded between Surat and Valsad. This includes the New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express and the Chandigarh-Bandra Terminus Express, both running almost six hours late.