scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Gujarat: Newly launched Vande Bharat Express suffers damages after hitting 4 buffaloes

The left side of the engine was damaged, a railway official said, adding that the driver could not apply brakes as it would have derailed the train that was running at a speed of 140kmph at the time.

A railway spokesperson said the front part of the engine was damaged in the incident.

The engine of the newly launched Vande Bharat Express, which was on its way to Gandhinagar in Gujarat from Mumbai, was damaged after the train hit four buffaloes that strayed onto the railway tracks between Vatva and Maninagar stations at 11.15 am on Thursday. Railway authorities said there was no disruption to rail traffic.

However, the impact killed “two-three buffaloes” and delayed the train “by about half an hour in reaching the Gandhinagar station”, said Jitendra Jayant, senior public relations officer (PRO), Western Railway, Ahmedabad division.
“Two-three buffaloes have died in the Vande Bharat clash. The train got delayed by about half an hour in reaching the Gandhinagar station,” said Jitendra Jayant.

“A few buffaloes came on the railway track. The driver could not have applied brakes or else a larger incident damaging the lives of the passengers would have happened. The train was at a speed of about 140 kmph at that time. Applying brakes would have derailed the train,” said Jitendra Jayant, Senior Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Western Indian Railways, Ahmedabad division.

“The damage is on the left side of the engine, though the loss is not huge. It was sent for repair; only the outer portion which acts like a mudguard got damaged. The proper repair will take place in Mumbai. The next train for Mumbai was at 2.05 pm. The same engine was sent and the train left Gandhinagar station at 2.05 pm for Mumbai. So, there was no delay in the train schedule,” said Jayant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

The train had left Mumbai at 6.10 am and was scheduled to reach Gandhinagar railway station at 12.25 pm.

More from Ahmedabad

“No casualties happened. No complaint has been filed yet. The railway department will look into the matter further and appropriate action will be taken,” the PRO added.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:17:41 pm
Next Story

‘Thoda chill karo’: Kejriwal has some advice for ‘L-G sahib’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement