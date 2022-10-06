Gujarat: Newly launched Vande Bharat Express suffers damages after hitting 4 buffaloes

The engine of the newly launched Vande Bharat Express, which was on its way to Gandhinagar in Gujarat from Mumbai, was damaged after the train hit four buffaloes that strayed onto the railway tracks between Vatva and Maninagar stations at 11.15 am on Thursday. Railway authorities said there was no disruption to rail traffic.

However, the impact killed “two-three buffaloes” and delayed the train “by about half an hour in reaching the Gandhinagar station”, said Jitendra Jayant, senior public relations officer (PRO), Western Railway, Ahmedabad division.

“Two-three buffaloes have died in the Vande Bharat clash. The train got delayed by about half an hour in reaching the Gandhinagar station,” said Jitendra Jayant.

“A few buffaloes came on the railway track. The driver could not have applied brakes or else a larger incident damaging the lives of the passengers would have happened. The train was at a speed of about 140 kmph at that time. Applying brakes would have derailed the train,” said Jitendra Jayant, Senior Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Western Indian Railways, Ahmedabad division.

“The damage is on the left side of the engine, though the loss is not huge. It was sent for repair; only the outer portion which acts like a mudguard got damaged. The proper repair will take place in Mumbai. The next train for Mumbai was at 2.05 pm. The same engine was sent and the train left Gandhinagar station at 2.05 pm for Mumbai. So, there was no delay in the train schedule,” said Jayant.

The train had left Mumbai at 6.10 am and was scheduled to reach Gandhinagar railway station at 12.25 pm.

“No casualties happened. No complaint has been filed yet. The railway department will look into the matter further and appropriate action will be taken,” the PRO added.