Mumbai: Bullets aimed at friend injure 25-year-old man at Deonar; one arrested

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was injured in the knee during a firing incident in Deonar area early on Monday. Police have arrested one person for allegedly firing three bullets and are on the lookout for five others.

The victim was identified as Abbas Shaikh, who is undergoing treatment and is stable now. Police said while Shaikh was injured in the incident, the real target was his friend Sultan Mirza, a Nallasopara resident.

According to police, the incident took place at 5.30 am near the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road when Mirza had come to his parents’ residence for his sehri — meal consumed before fasting during Ramzan. Mirza helps his father with his property business.

When Mirza and three others were returning home on two motorcycles, they were accosted by six persons, who were in in an auto-rickshaw and a bike. They got off the vehicles and attacked Mirza and the others with him.

“One of the accused, identified as Rajan, pulled out a firearm and shot three rounds. One of the bullets hit Mirza’s friend Shaikh on the knee. Shaikh was rushed to the hospital,” an officer said.

Police registered an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, causing hurt, rioting in addition to sections of the Arms Act. They said the incident was related to a past dispute.

“We have arrested one person in connection with the case. It appears that Mirza had purchased a property in Khalapur through one of the accused who works as a broker. There was a dispute regarding the deal and both sides had filed complaints against each other in the past. The attack appears to be the outcome of the same dispute,” an officer said.