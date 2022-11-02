Mumbai-based Roha Dyechem acquires Vadodara’s Saraf Foods

Mumbai-based Roha Dyechem, one of the largest players in the food colour and ingredients industry, has acquired Vadodara-based Saraf Foods Limited, a freeze-drying specialist food processing company. Roha Dyechem’s 100 per cent acquisition of Saraf Foods marks the exit of first-generation technocrat entrepreneur Suresh Saraf and his family.

“We believe Roha Dyechem is well-positioned to take Saraf Foods to the next level of growth and is the perfect buyer for the company. I am thankful to all stakeholders viz customers, employees, investors, banker, vendors & suppliers for their unwavering faith in us over the years,” stated Suresh Saraf, chairman & managing director, Saraf Foods in an official release here.

Mahesh Tibrewala, managing director, Roha Dyechem, stated, “With its exclusive focus on freeze-drying for nearly three decades, Saraf Foods is a strategic acquisition for us… With this acquisition, we now have production in India which enables us to expand our customer reach.”

Niche names such as Singapore-based Private Equity fund DSG Consumer Partners, Danish Agri-business Fund IFU, and UK-based Pedoria Group have been investors in Saraf Foods.

These investors too will exit the company, the release added.