Mumbai-based businessman found dead at Vadodara hotel, suicide suspected

A MUMBAI-BASED businessman allegedly died by suicide at a hotel room in Makarpura area of Vadodara, police said Wednesday.

In a purported note, recovered from the hotel room, Nitin Gohil (56), a shrimp trader, stated he had suffered losses in his business over the last few months and was unable to pay off his creditors, police added.

Officers at Makarpura police station, where a case of accidental death was registered, said the staff of Royal Wings Hotel found Gohil’s body in his room Tuesday after he did not respond to repeated calls and requests to complete checkout formalities. According to police, the note, purportedly written by Gohil, said he had suffered heavy losses and his business partner has been trying to pay off the loans.

Unhappy about his financial condition, Gohil had decided to take the drastic step, it said. The note, police added, also mentioned Gohil’s children and wife. Police have also recovered a driving license and a red cloth from the hotel room.

Inspector RA Patel of Makarpura police station said, “We have completed the formalities and handed over the body to his family. His wife and children have arrived from Mulund in Mumbai. His brother resides in Vadodara. It seems, Gohil had checked into the hotel room to end his life. The family will record their statements from Thursday.”

