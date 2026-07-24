Gujarat rain hits rail traffic for 2nd day, 61 Mumbai trains cancelled

Several NGOs, religious and community groups, industrial units volunteered to distribute refreshments among stranded passengers. (Photo by special arrangement)

Heavy rain in south Gujarat continued to cripple rail traffic between Mumbai and Surat for the second day in a row, as Western Railway on Friday cancelled 61 trains, including the premium Vande Bharat Express, Karnavati Express, Double Decker, Shatabdi and Rajdhani services.

However, railway officials said that one side of the rail track from Ahmedabad to Mumbai had been cleared and services would be resumed with restricted speed later in the day. The other side from Mumbai to Ahmedabad remains impacted, they added.

As of 8 am, Western Railway cancelled several major long-distance trains passing through Gujarat, including the Hapa-Mumbai Central Duronto Express (12268), Indore-Mumbai Central Duronto (12228), Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bandra Terminus Garib Rath Express (12910), Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express (12954), Haridwar-Bandra Terminus Express (19019) and Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Superfast Express (12480).