Temporary bridge for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project washed away in Thane rain

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, whose foundation stone was laid in 2017, spans 508 km and is India’s first bullet train project. (Photo: X/Indian Railways)

Heavy monsoon showers have washed away a temporary bridge structure built for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Thane.

Located in Thane’s Diva area, the temporary structure over the Ulhas River was reportedly washed away during the heavy rain that lashed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region between July 4 and 6. The structure was erected as a temporary access route for the movement of equipment, construction material and manpower involved in the construction of the main railway bridge.

While the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has not issued an official statement, sources confirmed the development and said it has not affected the overall construction schedule. “The temporary structure has collapsed, but it has not delayed operations or impacted the project’s construction plans,” a source said.