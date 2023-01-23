scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 25 km viaduct construction completed in Gujarat

This week, top officials of the governments of Japan and India will hold a periodic stock-taking meeting to discuss various aspects of the ongoing project.

Construction of a pillar in progress at Kalupur, Ahmedabad for the bullet train project on January 4. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

All civil contracts of the Gujarat portion of India’s bullet train project are awarded, even as the marquee project picks up speed to achieve its various construction milestones.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has completed the construction of over 25 km of the viaduct in Gujarat, including 5.7 km of the continuous viaduct near Vadodara and 19.58 km at various other locations. The viaduct is the elevated, concrete, bridge-like structure that carries the actual track and systems.

Also Read |Country’s first bullet train to be operational by 2026: Vaishnaw

The entire 352 km part of the corridor in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli has all the contracts of civil works, bridges and track for construction of viaduct, bridges, stations etc now stand awarded. The pace of award of contracts — after floating of tenders, evaluating bids and all associated, long-winding processes — picked up over the past two years. The first civil contract of the project was awarded on October 28, 2020. The works on eight stations from Vapi to Sabarmati are under various stages of construction, officials said.

Currently, construction work has started all along the alignment passing through eight districts of Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Pile has been cast over a length of 236.6 km; foundation over 154.3 km and piers have been constructed over a stretch of 133.8 km, official data show. In addition, over 1000 girders over 44.4 km have been cast. Important bridge works on Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati are also in progress.

After remaining in a limbo of sorts for years, the bullet train project has picked up pace of late, including in Maharashtra, where almost the entire land has been acquired with the active support of the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

The project could be completed in 2027, according to officials.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:50 IST
