scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Growth rate of tourism industry in Gujarat at 18 pc today: Minister

Modi took charge as chief minister of Gujarat in October 2001. He listed Rannutsav, Sasan Gir, Nada Bet, Statue of Unity as giving a new identity to Gujarat in the tourism sector.

Speaking at the Tourism Conclave at the Pramukh Swami Shatabdi Mahotsav Bera credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership under which "tourism opened new dimensions". (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Growth rate of tourism industry in Gujarat at 18 pc today: Minister
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

State Tourism Minister Mulu Bera Saturday said that the tourism industry in Gujarat has reached a growth rate of 18 per cent today compared to pre-2002 when it was “at the bottom”.

Speaking at the Tourism Conclave at the Pramukh Swami Shatabdi Mahotsav Bera credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership under which “tourism opened new dimensions”.

Modi took charge as chief minister of Gujarat in October 2001. He listed Rannutsav, Sasan Gir, Nada Bet, Statue of Unity as giving a new identity to Gujarat in the tourism sector.

“With the Girnar ropeway and Shivrajpur beach (Gujarat’s only blue flag accredited beach) Gujarat tourism has got an impetus. Along with developing new tourist destinations, Gujarat has successfully attracted foreign tourists… Before 2002 the growth in the sector was at the bottom, which has reached 18 percent today,” a government release quoted Bera as saying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
More from Ahmedabad

“While tourism is opening new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tourism sector has got activated under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel”, said Bera.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 00:56 IST
Next Story

Lord Ganesh example of organ tranplant: CM Patel

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close