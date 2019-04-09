Ahmedabad: Multi-storey building catches fire, over 100 rescued, three in hospital

Over 100 people were rescued from a multi-storey commercial complex here that caught fire on Monday. Three persons were sent to hospital for asphyxiation. The Ahmedabad Fire Emergency Services (AFES) has said the building located in Prahladnagar area of the city will be sealed on Tuesday for not following the fire norms.

Advertising

According to the chief fire officer, the cable duct, that runs from basement to top floor caught fire.

The emergency services were alerted at 4.15 pm and it took nearly 40 minutes to rescue all.

M F Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer of AFES, said the cause of fire was cable overloading. “Upon overloading, heat builds up rapidly and insulating cover leaks causing heavy arcing and thereby the fire. The burning of the insulating material caused heavy smoke and since hot air rises rapidly, it spread through all the floors even though the fire was miniscule. We rescued more than 100 people from fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floor. The lower floors were largely unaffected. Currently, a man, who is critical, and two other women are admitted to Sola Civil Hospital due to asphyxiation.”

Advertising

Additional chief fire officer Rajesh Bhatt, who was present at the spot, said nearly 12 people were found semi-conscious. “Eight were given first aid.”

The 10-storey building with a basement had fire system validity certificate till June, but all systems were unoperational, added Dastoor. Bhatt said the electrical fire panel, that is used to operate the fire pump, and fire alarm was shut. The staircase and floor landing are in confined spaces,” Bhatt said, adding the building, Dev Auram Complex, will be inspected and sealed on Tuesday. “Such a building with no windows at the landing can’t be given a Building Use (BU) permission and if it was procured, it is ward inspector’s duty to flag it up.”