Gujarat: Mukesh Patel faces protest during Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra of State Minister for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals, Mukesh Patel on Sunday met with public protest in Surat allegedly over denying permission to immerse idols in Ram Kund of Kuvad village during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in September.

Patel, the first minister in the state cabinet from Olpad assembly seat in Surat, started the rally from Kim village in his constituency on Sunday evening. Accompanied by several BJP leaders, including Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai and former state minister Ishwar Parmar, Patel was welcomed with sweets, DJ music and fire crackers at different locations.

However, when the rally reached Kunvad village, where a felicitation was organised at the Sidhnath Mahadev temple, local villagers came out chanting slogans against the minister, waving black flags. Sensing public anger, the rally had to bypass the village and skip the function at the temple to reach Pinjrat village.

According to villagers, judicial magistrate of Olpad taluka, SM Sutarya, denied permission to immerse Ganesh idols in Ram Kund on September 18 and the villagers had to immerse the idols in a neighbouring village. According to them, Mukesh Patel did not sort out the issue to help them.

Village leader Jayesh Patel said, “Every year, villagers of Kunvad, Saras, Kudiya, and Khanchod immerse Ganesh idols in the Ram Kund near the temple. When the judicial magistrate denied permission, we requested our local MLA Mukesh Patel to intervene but he refused.”

Mukesh Patel said, “When they called me over permission to immerse idols in the Ram Kund, I told them that temple and Ram Kund is under the control of the judicial magistrate of Olpad court, and that I cannot interfere… The villagers were angry about it.”