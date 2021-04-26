Mucormycosis cases rising, keep diabetes in check, Ahmedabad doctors warn

In the Gujarat Assembly, De-puty Chief Minister Nitin Patel who holds the health portfolio had said that in the two years till December 31, 2020, 66 cases of mucormycosis were reported in Ahmedabad city, of which four died. (Representational Image)

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise steeply, one of the premier private hospitals in Ahmedabad has cautioned of mucormycosis cases, often as a post-Covid complication in the form of a fungal infection. Cautioning against indiscriminate use of steroids, doctors are cautioning the public to keep diabetes in check.

At a press conference discussing treatment protocol for Covid-19 on April 22 at Gandhinagar by the state’s task force of medical experts, Dr VN Shah, director at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad, said that in two days, Zydus Hospital saw nearly 10 cases of mucormycosis.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Shah added that nearly 500 mucormycosis cases were treated at Zydus over a year since the pandemic struck.

The fungal infection is a result of compromised immunity after Covid-19 and is also seen in patients who are still Covid positive, often affecting those with uncontrolled Type 1 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, etc.

Gujarat health department does not keep a count of mucormycosis “as it is not a communicable disease”. In December 2020, the department had issued an advisory noting that the fungal infection is a serious infection with a mortality rate of nearly 50 per cent, and are being reported in “Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad and Rajkot”.

Dr Prachi Desai, dental consultant at Zydus Hospital, cautions that the rare infection that doctors were more often acquainted with theoretically in books, have seen a significant rise. Dr Desai added that while one may survive the infection, quality of life is affected and rehabilitation involves lot of time and money.