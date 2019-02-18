Ahmedabad: MSU researcher gets global grant for vesicular trafficking study

Dr Bhavani Shankar Sahu, a researcher from MS University of Baroda, has received the International Brain Research Organisation (IBRO) grant for neuroscience research in the field of vesicular trafficking.

It is the first such research to be undertaken at the university.

IBRO is the global federation of neuroscience organizations that aims to promote and support neuroscience around the world through training, teaching, collaborative research, outreach and advocacy.

The research will be carried out at Sahu’s Cell Biology and Molecular metabolism lab at the Vikram Sarabhai Institute of Cell and Molecular Biology, which is headed by Professor Sarita Gupta.

Dr Sahu, along with a student and an intern, is studying two new proteins in the vesicular trafficking pathway in the neuroendocrine cells and will work towards understanding their bio-medical importance.

The purpose of this five-year-long research is to understand the functionality of these proteins and their role in metabolic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and neuronal diseases.

“We are studying a specialized vesicular trafficking pathway where we have identified two proteins but the functionalities of these proteins are unknown. These studies will help in understanding the basic aspects related to various conditions like diabetes, obesity, cancer and other non-communicable diseases, where the function of these vesicles is compromised,” said Dr Sahu.