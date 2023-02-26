MSU hosts Y20 Summit; senate members question absence of CM, and ministers

The Maharaja Sayajirao University on Saturday hosted the Y20 India Summit under the aegis of India’s G20 Presidency, focusing on the theme of climate change and environmental conservation. The conference, which was to be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, saw only incumbent Sayajigunj MLA and Mayor Keyur Rokadia in attendance, stirring controversy in the university.

Senate member Kapil Joshi questioned the MS University’s decision to “spend lakhs of rupees” organising an event where “no dignitaries” turned up. Joshi said, “The MSU spent lakhs of rupees and invited students and their parents to the event by advertising that the CM of Gujarat and other Ministers would be in attendance, even put up banners to welcome the dignitaries. But not only did the CM and two Cabinet Ministers skip the event, but none of the local MLAs was also here except Keyur Rokadia, who turned up to fill in for CM.”

On the dais, Vice Chancellor VK Shrivastava, in his address, told the audience that the CM had “sent his best wishes for the event” as he was busy with the Budget session.

Rokadia credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “leadership qualities” that has made the world “look up to India”. Rokadia said, “The G20 Presidency is proof and recognition of India’s achievements in the world.”

According to the MSU, the event saw over 600 delegates from 62 countries participate to discuss ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making sustainability a Way of Life’.