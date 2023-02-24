MSU to host Y20 India Summit tomorrow

The Maharaja Sayajirao University will host a two-day Youth20 (Y20) India Summit Saturday with focus on the theme of climate change and environmental conservation.

The conference, to be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will see over 600 delegates from 62 countries participate to discuss ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making sustainability a Way of Life’.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to mark the celebration of India’s G20 Presidency, 167 delegates from G20 nations, eight international scholars, 12 national scholars, 25 international delegates, 25 national delegates, 25 representatives of Youth Ministry, 50 start-ups working on environment, 15 Shodh scholars, 10 NSS members and 250 students of various universities from the field of urban planning, climate change and environment studies participate in the discussions.

On Friday, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs Secretary Meeta Lochan arrived at MSU to oversee the preparations. Four plenary sessions have been lined up during the international conference.

On Friday, the delegation of participants also went around Vadodara city for a heritage walk.