MS University teachers to protest senate members’ detention

The Baroda University Teachers’ Association (BUTA) of the MS University has called for a protest demonstration outside the university head office on January 1 in solidarity with members of the senate who were detained by the police ahead of the inauguration of the Institute of Policy Research and International Studies by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on December 25.

Those detained as a precautionary step after inputs regarding possible disruptions during the event included a senate member and general secretary of BUTA, Nikul Patel.

In their official statement, BUTA condemned the detention despite the member being extended an invitation to the event by the University.

“I was on the way to the venue when I was detained and taken to the police station. I have been a faculty member, a senate member and have been a part of BUTA for long. We were officially invited for the event and being detained while on the way is not acceptable. We wish to show our displeasure and condemnation towards it and towards whoever is responsible through the dharna,” Patel said.

After a meeting held on December 23, BUTA also shortlisted a few other issues to be raised, including immediate implementation of 7th pay scale to all university employees, release of pension to all the retired teaching and non-teaching staff and revision of fixed salary for temporary teachers. They have also demanded that 8% interest be paid in February 2020 on difference of salary if the 7th pay scale is not implemented from January 2020.

Earlier this month, members of the association also met the university officials with their demands but with no relief in sight, they have now planned the dharna. “The state government has already notified seventh pay scale guidelines for higher education institutes. Almost all universities in Gujarat have initiated the pay scale but it is still pending here. The teachers are losing out on a lot of benefits because of this,” an official from BUTA said.

The University in its reply said that the process for the implementation of the 7th pay scale has already been initiated and the delay has been due to the large number of faculties, institutes and teachers.

