MS Dhoni Cricket Academy launches its 2nd centre in Gujarat in Rajkot

The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) launched its centre in Rajkot in collaboration with city-based GreenWood International School (GWIS) Thursday.

“The objective is to provide best coaching and mentoring to talented children,” said Keshab Ranjan Banerjee, Dhoni’s sports teacher and childhood coach, who is also a mentor of MSDCA, at the launch of the collaboration in Rajkot. Banerjee was the sports teacher at DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir, the school in Ranchi that Dhoni used to attend.

With the launch, Rajkot has become the second city in Gujarat to have a cricket academy mentored by the World Cup winning captain. Launched in 2017, MSDCA had launched its first centre in Gujarat in Ahmedabad in 2021 in collaboration with Shri Enterprise that holds the academy’s franchise rights in Gujarat. MSCDA also runs a small coaching facility at Sankalchand Patel University in Visnagar of Mehsana.

“The Saurashtra Ranji team has been doing very well for many years and it has done very well this year also… Our academy will provide coaching and mentoring and we want children of our academy to play for Saurashtra,” said Sohail Rauf, chief executive officer of MSDCA. “His (Dhoni’s) vision is to provide the best infrastructure, equipment, coaches and exposure to young talents. Being a cricketer myself, over the last 25 to 30 years, I have experienced first-hand the struggles a cricketer has to go through and our effort is to what better we can offer to the present generation,” said Rauf who is a former Ranji player for Delhi.

GWIS founder Kripalsinh Jadeja said he was a state-level javelin thrower in his youth but could not realise his sporting dreams due to lack of proper guidance and coaching. “Through MSDCA, we will try (to ensure) that talented children having sporting dreams don’t meet the same fate. We shall provide the best coaching to children of not only our schools but to children from the entire Saurashtra region,” said Jadeja.

MSDCA also runs academies in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Rajasthan.