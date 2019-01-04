Mowgli-like phenomenon: Lioness looks after leopard cub, guards it against male lions

In a rare occurrence, a lioness in the Gir forest has been feeding and taking care of a month-and-a-half leopard cub for the last six days. Likening it with the tale of Mowgli, chief conservator of forests Junagadh wildlife circle Dushyant Vasavada on Thursday said that the forest staff has been observing the lioness, who along with two cubs of her own, has been taking care of the leopard.

He said that deputy conservator of forests Gir (West) division Dheeraj Mittal and his team were now observing the animals and recording videos of them. The DCF said that photographs and videos of the two animals were shot on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the leopards and lions are generally known to attack each other if given the opportunity, according to Mittal, the lioness has been protecting the leopard cub against other male lions.

“For the last six days, our staff is observing the mother lioness taking care of a leopard cub just like two of her own cubs. The mother lioness is also seen feeding the leopard cub and protecting it against the other male lions,” Mittal told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the officials are still unsure of the whereabouts of the mother of the leopard.

“There could be multiple possibilities. Carnivores hide their cubs when they go to hunt. It is possible that the leopard cub heard calls of cubs of the lioness and joined them. It is also possible that the mother leopard is around but is scared of going near the lioness. Leopards have been spotted in the area but it is difficult to ascertain if the leopard cub belongs to one of them. It is also possible that the mother leopard abandoned the cub and the cub joined the pride of lions,” Mittal said.

Forest officers are keeping the location of the lioness and her pride hidden in order to avoid disturbance.

“An unprecedented story is in making in the lap of Gir, where a leopard cub is reared and protected by a large hearted mother lioness along with her two cubs. Surprising is to see how a leopard cub understands the signs and sounds of the mother lioness! The lioness is taking extra care as she understands, that the leopard cub is not able to match her pace and her cubs. The male lions are roaming in the are and mother is guarding them. It’s mind blowing…” Mittal wrote on his Twitter account in a post captioned “Leopard Mowgli and Lioness Raksha…”

Mittal said that the leopard cub seems to be around one-and-a-half-month only.