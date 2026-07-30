3 lions spotted crossing Mount Girnar staircase in Gujarat where pilgrim boy was killed

Barely three weeks after an 11-year-old boy was dragged away and killed by a lion during a pilgrimage trek on Mount Girnar in Gujarat’s Junagadh, three lions were spotted in the same area around 3 am Thursday. Forest department officials closely monitored the lions to ensure the animals were not disturbed while guiding them safely back toward their natural habitat without compromising the safety of pilgrims.

The encounter was captured in a 19-second video shared on social media by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, accompanied by a message: “Wildlife conservation and public safety are both our highest priorities.”

He said the lions were spotted near the 50th step of the Girnar staircase, where the lion took the boy on July 11. “The forest department is fully committed to maintaining a balance between wildlife conservation and human safety. The rich biodiversity of Gir and Girnar is our pride, and its preservation is our collective responsibility,” he added.