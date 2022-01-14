MoU between Ahmedabad Traffic Police, CEPT University to research road accidents

The Ahmedabad Traffic Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CEPT University to promote research into road accidents, identify black spots in traffic movement and analyse the geographical conditions of the city.

The MoU was signed between the traffic police and CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) Wednesday for ‘Research and Scientific Cooperation in the area of Spatial Analytics and Transportation’, which will promote research into the subject matter for the next four years.

The MoU comes in the backdrop of a study, conducted by CEPT researchers, at the police commissioner office in Ahmedabad in June and July 2021 for ‘Geographic Information System (GIS)-based spatial-temporal analysis of urban traffic accidents, building 3D Models for sensitive areas for better surveillance in the areas surrounding Narendra Modi stadium and Ahmedabad Riverfront and developing a methodology to integrate social data spatially for crime analysis.

“To ensure the traffic movement in Ahmedabad city is smooth and prevent road accidents and save lives, it is necessary to conduct research into the reasons behind accidents and geographical conditions of the city… Researchers will be analysing the raw data of road accidents and traffic movement to ensure that the city is safer in coming days,” the office of Mayanksinh Chavda, joint police commissioner, Ahmedabad Traffic, stated in an official release.