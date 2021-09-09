Motorola to set up research and innovation centre at CHARUSAT

The US-based Motorola Solutions will set up its first research and innovation centre in Gujarat at the Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) in Changa.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CHARUSAT and Motorola on Tuesday to set up CHARUSAT-Motorola Solutions Research and Innovation Center at the university campus.

The collaboration aims at offering practical opportunities of learning, including internships to students of the university. Motorola will recruit students and provide the university with its expertise, specialists, cloud data center-software and a variety of facilities. CHARUSAT will provide the infrastructure, network, hardware, skilled students and teachers. Motorola has so far offered jobs and internships to 20 students of CHARUSAT.