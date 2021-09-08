Motorola Solutions inks pact with Gujarat university to set up research and innovation centre

US-based Motorola Solutions will set up its first research and innovation centre in Gujarat at Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) in Changa.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CHARUSAT and Motorola Tuesday to set up the CHARUSAT-Motorola Solutions Research and Innovation Centre.

The collaboration aims to offer practical opportunities of learning, including internships to students of the university at the Motorola Solutions Innovation Centre.

Motorola will also recruit students and provide the university with its expertise, specialists, cloud data centre-software and a variety of facilities while CHARUSAT will provide infrastructure, network, hardware, skilled students and teachers. Motorola has so far offered jobs and internships to 20 students of the university.

The collaboration has been facilitated by Sanjay Patel, Senior Engineer, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

The CHARUSAT-Motorola Solutions Research and Innovation Centre will have a capacity of 50 to 55 persons, three conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities, specialised mobile desks for research and development in the field of information technology and computers which will be useful to CHARUSAT, Motorola and the future generations.

During the signing of the MoU, Surendra Patel, president of Kelavani Mandal and CHARUSAT, C A Patel and Ashok Patel, Vice-Presidents of Kelavani Mandal, Dr M C Patel, Secretary of Matrusanstha-Kelavani Mandal-CHRF, Provost Dr R V Upadhyay and Registrar Dr Devang Joshi were present while a high-level delegation led by Kris Patel, including officials of Motorola Solutions Company, were present.

Kris was the director of KODIAK (Motorola Solutions Company) which is now a part of Motorola. A native of Charotar, Kris wanted to give back to society and, thus, envisioned the centre.

Motorola has its centre in Bangalore and now it has chosen CHARUSAT for its first centre in Gujarat. Eventually, they have plans to expand massively in Vadodara.