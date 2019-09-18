Motor Vehicles Act: Gujarat AAP threatens to launch statewide protest on October 2

The Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat has demanded a rollback of the newly implemented Motor Vehicles (MV) Act in the state, and threatened to launch a statewide agitation on October 2 if their demands aren’t met.

On Monday, a delegation of AAP met the Deputy Collector in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha and submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate roll back of the MV act. The act was implemented across Gujarat on Monday, after the state government reduced the penalty rates by 50% and 70%, compared to the fines prescribed by the Centre.

AAP said the Union government should not trouble people with an “unjustified” hike in penalty amounts in times of economic slowdown and an unemployment crisis. An official from the Banaskantha administration confirmed to The Indian Express that AAP had submitted a memorandum to them, addressed to the Union government.

“The country is already facing an economic slowdown and there is a huge unemployment crisis going on. In such times, the Union government has introduced hiked penalties in the MV act which is unfair. Instead, they could have tried to raise awareness regarding traffic laws and road safety. Even the state government could reduce the penalty rates in only a few violations,” said Jagdish Solanki, district President, AAP Banaskantha.

AAP Gujarat president Kishor Desai said that simultaneous protests are being held in all cities of the state.

“Our cadres are holding protests against the act in cities such as Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bharuch, Botad, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Ahmedabad. If the Centre does not roll back the MV act, then we will hold a satyagrah (agitation) from October 2,” said Desai.