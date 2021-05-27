Most patients didn’t require oxygen during Covid treatment: Gujarat government analysis

The government announced Wednesday that a state-level task force, comprising experts and doctors, has been formed and the 11-member body will play a key role in framing Gujarat’s policy on mucormycosis treatment. As per a state department health official, the taskforce will decide on the death audit guidelines too.

A statement issued by the state government, meanwhile, stated that of the total notified cases of mucormycosis in the state, 81 per cent were undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Currently, Gujarat is reporting the maximum number of mucormycosis cases across the country — nearly 25 per cent of the total 11,717 patients under treatment across India.

In a tweet on May 26, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadanand Gowda has said that as of May 25, a total of 2,859 patients of mucormycosis were undergoing treatment in Gujarat.

So far, the state has been allocated an additional 7,200 vials of Amphotericin-B injections for these patients.

According to official sources, Dr Girish Parmar, dean of Government Dental College in Ahmedabad, Dr Kamlesh Upadhyay and Dr Bela Prajapati from medicine and ENT departments respectively at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Dr Hansa Thakkar form MJ Institute of Ophthalmology in Ahmedabad will be a part of the 11-member task force on mucormycosis.

The other members include Dr Ashwin Vasava from medicine department and Dr Anand Chaudhary from ENT department of Surat Government Medical College; Dr BI Goswami from medicine department of MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar; Dr Sejal Mistry from ENT department and Dr Niti Sheth from ophthalmology department of PDU Medical College in Rajkot; and Dr Sushil Jha from ENT department and Dr Nilesh Parikh from ophthalmology department of Bhavnagar Medical College.

A state government analysis, meanwhile, stated that of the total notified mucormycosis cases in the state, which as on date stands at 3,726 cases, four per cent have succumbed to the disease while 14 per cent have been discharged after treatment.

An analysis of the total notified cases by the state government has also shown that a majority of the patients, that is, 46 per cent were in the age group of 45 to 60 years, while 28 per cent were between 18 and 45 years and nearly 25 per cent above 60 years. The fungal infection has affected more men (67 per cent) than women (33 per cent) in Gujarat, the analysis has found.

It also noted that only 33 per cent of the mucormycosis patients were given oxygen during the treatment for Covid-19 infection while the remaining had not it. Nearly half the notified cases were found to be patients who were administered steroid while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 while the remaining did not have a history of steroid use for Covid-19 treatment.

Of the total mucormycosis cases, 59 per cent patients had diabetes, 22 per cent were immune-compromised and 15 per cent had some other comorbid conditions, the analysis stated.