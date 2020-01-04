Most Indian Nobel winners Brahmins: Gujarat Speaker Rajendra Trivedi

Trivedi said: “After studying Constitutions of 60 countries in detail, do you know who made a draft Constitution and handed it over to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar? It was B N Rau…. Benegal Narsing Rau means Brahmin.” Trivedi said: “After studying Constitutions of 60 countries in detail, do you know who made a draft Constitution and handed it over to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar? It was B N Rau…. Benegal Narsing Rau means Brahmin.”

Most Nobel prize winners from India, including recent recipient Abhijeet Banerjee, are Brahmins, and it was a Brahmin, B N Rau, who made the draft Constitution and handed it over to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said at the inauguration of a ‘Brahmin Business Summit’ on Friday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel also spoke at the event. In the first edition of the event in 2018, Trivedi kicked up a storm when he referred to Ambedkar as “Brahmin”.

On Friday, he said: “After studying Constitutions of 60 countries in detail, do you know who made a draft Constitution and handed it over to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar? It was B N Rau…. Benegal Narsing Rau means Brahmin. Historically, Brahmins have stayed behind and kept others ahead…” He also quoted Ambedkar publicly praising Rau for his contribution in drafting the Constitution.

“Of eight Nobel prize winners in India, seven have gone to Brahmins. Does anyone remember the name of the ninth Nobel Prize recipient? Abhijit Banerjee got it. Abhijit Banerjee means a Brahmin,” he said, as the audience cheered at the event, where the organisers also raised pro-CAA and pro-NRC slogans.

India-born Banerjee along with France’s Esther Duflo, both professors in the US, won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019.

Rupani said the BJP’s foundation in Gujarat was laid by three Brahmins: Chimanbhai Shukla, Suryakant Acharya and Ashok Bhatt. “They set the base for the Jan Sangh in Gujarat,” he said. “Most of these people on the dais are mostly from BJP… The Brahmin community has always spoken about national interest, and because of that, the community has joined with the BJP and the RSS…”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App