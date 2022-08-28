MoS visits Vadodara’s SSG hospital

Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) for Health, Nimisha Suthar, visited Vadodara’s SSG hospital Saturday to take stock of the “upcoming projects” and functioning of the government-run hospital.

Suthar said the state government has planned to “expedite” the setting up of a new cardiac wing as well as an ophthalmology department at the hospital.

Flanked by the Medical Superintendent of SSG hospital, Dr Ranjan Aiyer, as well as members of the city unit of the BJP, Suthar visited the campus and instructed the management to ensure that health facilities are provided without any interruptions.

Suthar said, “The purpose of the visit to SSG hospital is to discuss with the management if there are any issues or roadblocks that need to be cleared… The purpose of having hospitals such as SSG — which is the number 2 hospital in the state — is to ensure that the health facilities reach the poorest.”