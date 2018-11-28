MoS Jadeja underwent surgery for oral cancer, recovering well: Chief Minister’s Office

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja was operated for oral cancer at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Monday, an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

Jadeja is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 48-72 hours. His condition is also reported to be improving.

“MoS Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja was admitted at HCG Hospital in Ahmedabad for surgery of oral cancer. As per the medical bulletin, his (Jadeja’s) surgery was performed successfully by Dr Kaustubh Patel and his team yesterday (Monday) and his condition is improving,” the statement said. Speaking to media, a hospital official said that following the surgery, a sample has been sent for biopsy to ascertain the stage of the cancer.