Gujarat: 42.6% polling recorded for Morva Hadaf bypoll

More than 42.6 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the Morva Hadaf Assembly constituency bypoll on Saturday.

“The polling was peaceful and the voter turnout recorded for the bypoll is 42.6 per cent,” said S Murali Krishna, the chief electoral officer of Gujarat. The turnout was far lesser than the 62.2 per cent recorded on the same seat during the 2017 Assembly elections.

Morva Hadaf is an assembly constituency that largely falls in Panchmahal district and was carved out after a delimitation exercise in 2008. The seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes.

For the bypolls held on Saturday, over 2.19 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. The polling was held in 329 polling booths.

The Panchmahal district recorded 107 new cases on Saturday. This is four times more than the new cases that were reported daily at the beginning of April this year.

For the Morva Hadaf bypolls, there were only three candidates in the fray. While BJP had nominated Nimishaben Suthar, who won the bypoll from the same seat in 2013. The Congress, meanwhile, fielded Sureshbhai Katara from the seat.

In the 2017 polls, an independent candidate Bhupendrasinh Khant had won the reserved Morva Hadaf seat (ST) with a victory margin of 4366 votes against his nearest BJP rival Dindor Vikramsinh Ramsinh. Morva Hadaf had close to two lakh voters. In May 2019, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi announced Khant’s disqualification, saying the decision was taken according to the directions of former Gujarat Governor OP Kohli after the Election Commission had accepted that Khant had forged the documents. Khant passed away in January 2021.

The counting will be held on May 2.