Wanted for MP massacre and hiding in Gurugram, man lands in Gujarat police net

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A team of the Gujarat Police on Monday said they had apprehended a man wanted for the murder of six members of a family in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, from Gurugram in Haryana.
The accused, Ramusingh Dhirasingh Tomar (37), is one of nine persons booked by the MP Police for the murder of six members of a family, including three women, in a gunfire at the Lepa village of Morena in 2023 as part of the blood feud between two families.
Tomar’s two uncles were killed way back in 2013 in the same circle of violence that had emanated from a land dispute, police said. On May 5, 2023, members of one group opened indiscriminate gunfire at the family members of the other group, murdering six. The deceased have been identified as Keshkali, Babli, Madhu, Gajendra Singh Tomar, Satyaprakash and Sanju.
Following the incident, the accused fled. Nine persons were booked for murder at Sihoniya Police Station, Morena, MP, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. While some of the accused were arrested, others remained absconding. A list of the accused was published to trace the absconding accused, which included Ramusingh Dhirasingh Tomar. A reward of Rs 30,000 was announced by the Inspector General (IG) of Chambal zone for information leading to his arrest.
As part of its mandate to apprehend accused persons wanted in serious crimes, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police looked into the case.
“During investigation, it was learned that the accused in this crime was working in a warehouse located in the Gopalpur GIDC area of Gurugram, Haryana. Based on the intelligence, a team of Ahmedabad Crime Branch reached Gurugram and set up a watch on Garhi-Harsaru Road in the Gopalpur GIDC area. Tomar was subsequently apprehended and brought to Ahmedabad Crime Branch,” said a DCB statement.
“Further action has been initiated to hand him over to the Sihoniya Police Station,” it said.
In 2013, in connection with a land dispute in Lepa village, Birbhansingh Munsisingh Tomar and Shobharansingh Munsisingh Tomar, uncles of Ramusingh Dhirasingh Tomar, were murdered allegedly by Ranjitsingh Munnesingh Tomar and his family members, police said.
With the intent of taking revenge for these murders, Ramusingh Dhirasingh Tomar and members of his family were looking for an opportunity to kill Ranjitsingh Munnesingh Tomar and his family members.
On the occasion of a wedding, the family members of Ranjitsingh Munnesingh Tomar had come to Lepa village. The accused allegedly launched an indiscriminate gunfire at the family members of the rivals, resulting in the death of six persons, the DCB said.
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