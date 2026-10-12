Wanted for MP massacre and hiding in Gurugram, man lands in Gujarat police net

Nine persons were booked for murder at Sihoniya Police Station, Morena, MP, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. (File Photo)

A team of the Gujarat Police on Monday said they had apprehended a man wanted for the murder of six members of a family in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, from Gurugram in Haryana.

The accused, Ramusingh Dhirasingh Tomar (37), is one of nine persons booked by the MP Police for the murder of six members of a family, including three women, in a gunfire at the Lepa village of Morena in 2023 as part of the blood feud between two families.

Tomar’s two uncles were killed way back in 2013 in the same circle of violence that had emanated from a land dispute, police said. On May 5, 2023, members of one group opened indiscriminate gunfire at the family members of the other group, murdering six. The deceased have been identified as Keshkali, Babli, Madhu, Gajendra Singh Tomar, Satyaprakash and Sanju.