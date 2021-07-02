More women and non-engineers join IIMA this year

With an increased female representation and more students from non-engineering background, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), Thursday announced the commencement of the 58th class of its two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and 22nd class of the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), virtually.

Majority candidates from engineering background has been the trend for years. This time, the share of non-engineers increased from 24 per cent to 28 per cent, while 72 per cent are engineers among candidates who got through IIMA’s flagship management course, a drop of 4 per cent from the previous batch.

In the PGP-FABM programme, the number of engineering students declined from 65 per cent to 49 per cent for the 2021-23 batch of 47 students. Subsequently, the representation of non-engineers increased from 35 per cent in 2019-21 batch to 45 per cent in 2020-22 batch and 51 per cent, this year.

This year, the institute has taken 432 students — 385 for PGP and 47 for PGP-FABM. The PGP class has 72 per cent men and 28 per cent women. The average age of the PGP class is around 23 years and 67 per cent of the total students have been professionals with prior work experience.

Women students increased in both the programmes with six per cent higher registration than 22 per cent registered in the PGP class in 2020 and 9 per cent higher than the 34 per cent registered in the PGP-FABM programme in 2020.

In the current PGP-FABM batch, about 57 per cent are men and 43 per cent are women. This has increased from 34 per cent in the last batch (2020-22) to 43 per cent, this year.

About 96 per cent of the FABM class comprises students in the age group of 21 to 25 years. Of the 47 students, as many as 14 come with prior work experience. This ratio of experienced-non experienced has increased from 26 per cent experienced candidates (2020-22) to 30 per cent, this year.

In the PGP course, in a batch of 385 students admitted this batch (2021-23) the per cent of candidates with prior experience has dropped from 74 to 67 per cent.

The inauguration and orientation programme was held in the Ravi J Matthai auditorium of the Institute in the presence of the Director, Dean (Programmes), Dean (Faculty), Dean (A & ER) and other senior faculty members.

Delivering the inaugural address, Professor Errol D’ Souza, Director, IIMA said, “You are about to embark on one of the most important and vibrant phases in your life. The two years at IIMA will present you with unlimited opportunities…”

To promote diversity, the present classes comprise students from arts, science, commerce, engineering, agriculture, and allied sciences, among others. The PGP-FABM programme has more number of students from agriculture and allied backgrounds this year.

Sharing his views on the process of student intake, Prof MP Ram Mohan, chairperson – admissions, IIMA, said, “This year, the admission process was conducted online in a fair and transparent manner.” The institute will start Term-I courses in online mode.