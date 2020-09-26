More than 1,400 cases reported, Gujarat Covid tally crosses 1.3 lakh

The district of Surat which has been reporting over 270 to 280 cases consistently for the most part of September, recorded 300 new cases on Friday, a high in over a month. (Representational)

Reporting over 1,400 new cases on Friday, Gujarat crossed 1.30 lakh cumulative Covid- 19 cases while the number of patients recorded as discharged have now crossed over 1.10 lakh till date.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added seven areas as micro-containment zones– all residential complexes — and removed 35 other areas from the list of micro-containment zones. The city, at present, has 263 areas designated as micro-containment zones. Ahmedabad currently has over 4,200 patients undergoing treatment.

The district of Surat which has been reporting over 270 to 280 cases consistently for the most part of September, recorded 300 new cases on Friday, a high in over a month.

Among other districts which are showing a reversal from their weeks of plateaued numbers of daily cases, include Gandhinagar, Banaskantha and Mehsana, each of these districts reporting 40 to 50 cases every day.

The three districts combined have nearly 1,300 patients as active cases undergoing treatment.

Jamnagar too recorded over 100 cases, after a dip on Thursday and currently has 300 patients undergoing treatment.

