More states needed so as to carve out newer cities, says economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia Saturday proposed the need for more states in India so as to carve out newer, more liveable cities.

The former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission of India was speaking at the 17th convocation of the Centre for Environment Planning and Technology (CEPT) University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Ahluwalia who was the chief guest at the event said that city planning was going to become very crucial because “we can’t go down building metropolitan cities”.

He discounted the idea that the new urban people are going to move into the existing metropolises. Ahluwalia laid thrust on the need for expanding the next layer of cities in India, which are non-metropolitan plus second-tier cities, something “which is entirely in the hands of state governments”.

“One of our problems is that the only time people are willing to think big about a city is when a new state capital has to be created. When a new state is created, it becomes a sub-national interest that we must have a terrific capital…Maybe the solution lies in having more states…many of our states are becoming big enough. The size of Uttar Pradesh for example is probably larger than all, except a handful of countries, in the United Nations,” he said.

Explaining the advantages (of having more states), the economist said that if there are another five or six states, the government machinery would plan another five or six state capitals and that “would be a terrific boost” to city planning and rational planning.

“Looking into the whole thing ab initio, in a way which would be a bit of a dream for city planners. So something like this is part of the structural change that one can hope for, I don’t know how one does that politically,” he said.

Ahluwalia said that it was very important that state governments realized that it is not possible to project the image of a state “that is ready to invite investments and provide an attractive environment for investments, attracting highly skilled professionals, unless it is providing a livable city.”

Meanwhile, terming today’s generation of planners, architects and designers to be better positioned compared to his generation when per capita income growth was slower, Ahluwalia predicted that housing will be one area where India’s demand will be higher than most other countries.

“Most people think India could grow at 7.5 per cent over the next two decades if we do everything right, and I think it is feasible. The population growth is already slowing down. Over the next 20 years, in all probability, the average growth of population will only be about 0.6%. Then per capita income will grow at 6.9 per cent. What it means is, when we were younger, it would have taken 45 years for per capita income to double and for you, it will take 10 years,” he said.

Change in structure of demand and linked to that, change in technology, it really comes with per capita income, he said while asserting that measure of change will occur four times faster for this generation than it did for his generation. That has huge implications, mainly because along with change in structure of production, comes change in applied technology, he said.

“Typically very little new technology happens for low-income consumption, all the new technology happens for higher-level consumption. India has traditionally been viewed as slow to urbanize but that pace of urbanization is accelerating because incomes are rising, people are moving to urban areas etc. As of 2020, India’s urban population was around 480 million and by 2050, that population may well be over 700 million. Of the 480 million (urban population today), almost 200 million of them are hopelessly adequately housed (today). So the new housing, including the quality of housing that has to be created, is probably larger than anywhere else in the world,” Ahluwalia said.

A total of 608 students of CEPT were conferred with degrees Saturday. On the occasion CEPT president and acting director Bimal Patel announced that CEPT disbursed approximately Rs 5.91 crore or roughly 13% of its total fees towards scholarships and assistantships in the year 2021-22, which benefited over 600 students in total, and that no student had to discontinue their education due to financial hardships.

The event in the last two years was held virtually due to Covid-induced restrictions. Patel also announced that in the coming academic year of 2023-24, bachelor’s programme in interior design will be merged with the bachelor of design programme and student intake in the Bdes will be expanded to 80 seats.

Patel also declared that the university will host the Computer-Aided Architectural Design Research in Asia (CAADRIA) conference, which is an annual event being held in the Asia Pacific region since 1996.