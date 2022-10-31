Morbi tragedy: Check dam on Machchhu river cut open to drain out water, search missing persons

To search for persons who went missing after the suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat Sunday evening, the authorities have ‘cut open’ the check dam located downstream on the Machchhu river to allow the water to drain out.

“The water in the river was stagnant. The water level was initially between 20-25 feet. We cut open the check dam located downstream on the river and so the water started flowing out. Now the water level has come down by five-six feet and now there appears to be a greater concentration of water hyacinths,” said a government official who was among those overlooking the rescue operations at Morbi since Sunday night.

“The Navy diving teams and others are continuing their searches under these water hyacinths,” the official added.

Asked if the overgrown weeds were causing a hurdle in operations, the official said: “They are not causing a problem. We are able to push them using the boats. The search is still on for the last missing couple of persons.”

Videos and photos released of rescue operations show personnel on boats using poles to search for bodies under water hyacinths. On Sunday, Mohan Kundariya, Rajkot MP and a resident of Morbi, said: “Water hyacinths in the river are hampering rescue operations.”

Till now, 133 persons have died after the suspension bridge for pedestrians on Machchhu river collapsed Sunday evening. The bridge was recently reopened after it underwent renovation.

Machchhu is a north-flowing river in Saurashtra that originates from the Jasdan hill range and flows into the Little Rann of Kutch.