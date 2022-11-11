Morbi targedy: Rs 5-crore endowment for 20 children who lost one or both parents

Adani Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Adani Group, on Thursday announced an endowment of Rs 5 crore to 20 children who have lost either one or both parents in the Morbi bridge collapse. The bridge collapse killed 135 persons, including 55 children.

In a press release, the Adani Foundation stated that it is “working with the Morbi district administration to set up endowments of Rs 25 lakh each” for seven children who have been orphaned and 12 other children who lost one of their parents. Among the beneficiaries of the Rs 5 crore endowment corpus will also be an unborn child of a pregnant woman who lost her husband in the bridge collapse.

According to the press release, the foundation will place the funds in secured fixed deposits for the 20 children, keeping the principal amount intact while the interest goes towards supporting their needs. A commitment letter to this effect for the principal amount has been handed over to the Morbi District Collector, according to the foundation.

The press release quoted Priti Adani, chairperson of the foundation, as stating, “Among the most severely affected are the little ones, many of whom are yet to be told that their mother or father or both parents will never return home. The very least we can do in this time of great distress is to make sure that these children have the means to grow, get a proper education and lead fulfilling lives. This is why we decided to set up a fund to provide the financial support they need over their growing-up years.”