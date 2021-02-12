Morbi factory accident: Two of three trapped under debris found dead

A team of National Disaster (NDRF) and Morbi fire brigade are trying to rescue a third person believed to be trapped under the debris. (Express Photo)

Two of the three persons trapped under debris, after silos holding raw material at a ceramic factory in Morbi collapsed on Thursday, were found dead on Friday. A team of National Disaster (NDRF) and Morbi fire brigade are trying to rescue a third person believed to be trapped under the debris.

Sanjay Sanandiya (54) and Arvind Gami (44), two of the three persons trapped under the debris after some silos collapsed at Gris Ceramic, a factory manufacturing ceramic tiles, in Rangpar village on Morbi-Jetpar road near Morbi town on Thursday evening, were found dead early on Friday morning. “While Sanandiya was one of the partners of the factory, Gami was a technician working in the laboratory of the factory. Their bodies were recovered from the laboratory room which was mangled after one of the silos collapsed on it,” Devendra Zala, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Morbi, told The Indian Express.

The SDM said that an operation was still going on to rescue the third person—Soram Purabiya, a worker of the factory—believed to be trapped under the debris. “The reason of the accident is still not known,” Zala added.

Morbi taluka police said Sanandiya was a resident of Morbi while Gami was a native of Jivapar village of Morbi taluka in Morbi district. A case of accidental death has been registered at Morbi taluka police station. “Prima facie, it appears soil in the base of the silos caved in, leading to the collapse of the structures. Till now, we don’t see any criminal negligence on the part of the factory management,” added Godhania.

Police said the accident took place between 3 pm and 4 pm on Thursday when one of the 12 silos at the factory collapsed and damaged and tilted at least six others on impact. “These silos were standing near one another and each contained 60 to 70 tonnes of clay which is used as raw material in manufacturing ceramic tiles. Purabiya was employed to sweep dust collecting under the silos and remains missing. An NDRF team from Rajkot and jawans of Morbi fire brigade are cutting silos and removing debris in an attempt to rescue her,” police inspector Mulu Godhania, who is in-charge of Morbi taluka police station, said.

Godhania further said that the rescue teams managed to access the factory’s laboratory section around 4 am on Friday but by that time Sanadiya and Gami had passed away. “Two others, Navin Nakhva and Kaliben, Ganava were rescued on Thursday itself. Around 200 people were at work in the factory at the time of the accident,” the police inspector said.

Morbi is known as the tile town of India. More than 600 factories manufacturing ceramic tiles and sanitaryware products are located in this district and neighbouring Thangadh taluka of Surendranagar district.