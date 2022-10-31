scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Morbi mishap: Hourly visitors on Atal Bridge limited to 3,000

“The bridge’s present technical capacity allows for 12,000 visitors to stand on the bridge at a given time but from now on, only 3,000 visitors will be permitted per hour on the bridge so that visitors can safely enjoy Atal Bridge,” a press release stated.

Ahmedabad's Atal bridge.

In the aftermath of the Morbi bridge collapse that proved fatal to over 130 people, the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) Monday said it has decided to limit the visitors at Atal Bridge—the foot overbridge over Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad—to 3,000 persons per hour.

“The bridge’s present technical capacity allows for 12,000 visitors to stand on the bridge at a given time but from now on, only 3,000 visitors will be permitted per hour on the bridge so that visitors can safely enjoy Atal Bridge,” SRFDCL stated in a press note.

Though Atal Bridge’s structure is “technically highly safe and strong”, the decision has been taken in light of the Morbi incident, it added. “…if hourly visitors exceed 3,000, visitors are requested to wait for a while and cooperate with the administration,” the note said.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 06:08:54 pm
