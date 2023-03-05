Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat govt opposes Oreva MD’s interim bail plea to ‘arrange funds for compensation’

The Gujarat government Saturday opposed the interim bail plea moved before the Morbi sessions court by Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel in the Jhulto Pul collapse case.

Patel had sought the interim bail for 15-20 days Saturday saying his presence was necessary to get a loan sanctioned and property mortgaged amid the approaching financial year-end to pay the interim compensation amount to the kin of the Morbi tragedy victims as ordered by the Gujarat High Court on February 22.

However, special public prosecutor Sanjay Vora, on behalf of the state government, submitted that the company’s own proposal to pay Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased must have been based on some calculation. Hence, he said, Patel cannot claim that he requires bail for arranging the funds. The principal district and sessions judge PC Joshi has reserved its decision on the interim bail plea for March 7.

The HC had ordered the company to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the 135 people who were killed and Rs 2 lakh each to the 56 injured in the suspension bridge collapse in October, 2022. The HC asked the company to deposit the entire amount of nearly Rs 15 crore within eight weeks from February 22.

Appearing on behalf of Patel, senior advocate BB Naik, along with advocate Ekant Ahuja, submitted before the court that the group promoter’s physical presence was required to arrange the compensation amount. “Since this is the month of March, all taxes have to be paid—GST, IT (income tax)… the company does not have that much liquid amount; so, it will have to borrow the money,” Naik submitted, adding Patel would face contempt of court if he failed to pay the compensation.

In response, Vora submitted that there was no question of contempt of court charges as it was out of the company’s own volition that Patel said he was ready to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation. “It is not the order of the HC which has to be followed but it is his own willingness, and it is my submission that he is not open to contempt proceedings under any situation… Once he discharges his liability…within four weeks…his request can be considered,” Vora stated, adding that once Patel has paid Rs 5 lakh before the HC, his request could be considered for the rest of the amount.

“More particularly, when there are other directors who are discharging their functions in their capacity…it is not the case of the accused that the company is not functioning because of his incarceration… Civil liability (as ordered by HC towards payment of compensation) lies with the company,” submitted Vora, highlighting Patel’s submission that there were five other directors, including three women.

However, Naik countered saying the willingness shown to pay does not equate to liquidity. “Every month they are paying salaries to 1,500 employees…so sparing Rs 15 crore from routine (expenses), it is not possible… To have liquid cash on hand to deposit the amount is the question,” Naik said.