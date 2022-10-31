Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi to visit accident site tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Tuesday visit Morbi in Gujarat where a suspension bridge collapsed Sunday evening leaving nearly 133 people dead. Modi, who is already in Gujarat on a three-day visit to inaugurate and dedicate various projects, will be going to Morbi Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Chief Minister’s Office.

On Monday morning, Modi attended the Ekta Day parade at the Statue of Unity where he expressed grief on the Morbi disaster.

He said at Kevadia where the Ekta Parade took place, “On the one hand, I have immense pain in my heart, and on the other hand, I have my path of duty to walk. I am in your midst because of duty but my mind is with the families of the victims. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Gujarat government is with them and has been carrying out the rescue operations with full strength”.

Morbi Bridge Collapse | Follow live updates

“The NDRF, Air Force, and Army have joined the operations. We are ensuring that all treatment is available in hospitals. The Central Government is also monitoring it. The Gujarat CM had reached the spot last night and is leading the rescue operations from the front. The state government has already formed a committee to look into the accident. Ekta Divas gives us the inspiration to face such tragic situations. We take inspiration from Sardar Patel to go forward despite the grief,” he added.

The prime minister was scheduled to virtually address the page committee members of Gujarat BJP from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Diwali on November 1.

In photos | Rescue ops at Morbi bridge collapse site

However, a party statement stated the programme, which was to be attended by BJP members from all 182 assembly constituencies of the state, has been postponed.

Similarly, PM Modi was to hold a roadshow in the Asarva area of Ahmedabad before inaugurating some projects of Indian Railways Monday.

Advertisement

A party release stated the roadshow has been cancelled and Modi will only attend the function to inaugurate the projects. “The inauguration function will also be held in a simple manner without any garlanding, etc. It is possible that the PM may not deliver any public speech there owing to the Morbi tragedy,” said a party office bearer.