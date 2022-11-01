scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi inspects accident site, visits injured at hospital

PM Narendra Modi also met the persons carrying out the rescue and relief operations at the accident site.

modi morbiPM Narendra Modi visits a victim of the Morbi bridge collapse. (Photo: ANI)

Two days after a bridge collapse killed at least 135 persons in Gujarat’s Morbi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday visited the site of the tragedy and reviewed the ongoing search and rescue operations. He also met the injured admitted at the Morbi Civil Hospital.

PM Modi also chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation. According to officials quoted by PTI, he said a “detailed and extensive” inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the tragedy is the need of the hour, and that key learnings from this must be implemented with immediate effect. He added that authorities must be in touch with the affected families and ensure all possible aid to them.

While visiting the site of the accident, PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state home minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the state’s BJP chief C R Paatil.

The Prime Minister also met the persons carrying out the rescue and relief operations.

PM Modi at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Express phoot by Bhupendra Rana)

After the hospital and accident site, the Prime Minister visited the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Morbi. He is also slated to meet the 26 family members of the victims of the bridge collapse.

PM Modi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and state BJP chief C R Paatil at the site of the Morbi bridge collapse. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The 135-year-old suspension bridge (JhooltoPul) collapsed on Sunday evening, four days after it was reopened, after being closed for over seven months for repair and renovation work. A total of nine persons have been arrested on charges of culpable homicide (not amounting to murder).

These include two managers of Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd) , the company which was awarded the contract to maintain the bridge by the municipality, two ticketing clerks, two contractors engaged by the company for bridge repair work, and three security guards who were supposed to control the footfall on the bridge.

