Morbi Bridge Collapse: PM holds meet, briefed on rescue, relief operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the situation in Morbi in the wake of the bridge collapse, which has left more than 130 dead, and “emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Modi, who is in poll-bound Gujarat on a three-day visit, chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. He is expected to visit Morbi on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PMO said, “Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed.”

Among those who attended the meeting were Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, state MoS (Home) Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, the PMO stated. Other top officials from the state Home Department and State Disaster Management Authority were also present.

It was also decided in the meeting that a state mourning would be observed for victims of Morbi bridge collapse on Wednesday, according to an official statement issued in Gandhinagar. The national flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings and no public meetings or entertainment programmes will be held on Wednesday. The Gujarat Chief Minister tweeted about the decision and appealed to people to observe peace and pray for the deceased.

Rescue work in progress in Morbi on Monday, a day after Jhoolto Pul came crashing down, killing 134 people. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Rescue work in progress in Morbi on Monday, a day after Jhoolto Pul came crashing down, killing 134 people. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Earlier in the day, Modi, addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade 2022 in Gujarat’s Kevadia, said, “I am in Ekta Nagar, but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely have I experienced such pain in my life. On one side is the heart full of pain and on the other is the path of karma and duty.

“I am amongst you as part of my responsibilities towards the path of duty. But my mind is with those suffering families.”

Advertisement

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the mishap. The government is with the bereaved families in every way in this hour of grief,” he said.

Modi also said the state government has been leading the rescue operations in full strength. “NDRF, Air Force and the Army have joined the operations,” he said. “We are ensuring that all treatment is available at hospitals. The Centre is also monitoring it. The Gujarat CM had reached the spot last night and is leading the rescue operations from the front. The state government has already formed a committee to look into the incident. Ekta Divas gives us the inspiration to face such tragic situations. We take inspiration from Sardar Patel to go forward despite the grief.”

Various events scheduled earlier and involving the Prime Minister were cancelled or deferred in the aftermath of the accident. Modi’s scheduled virtual address from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, with ‘page committee’ members of state BJP on Tuesday was deferred late Sunday night.

Advertisement

Similarly, the PM was to carry out a roadshow in Asarva area of Ahmedabad before inaugurating some projects of Indian Railways on Monday, which, too, was cancelled. A party release stated that Modi will only attend the function to inaugurate the projects.