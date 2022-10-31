Maintenance officials, contractors among nine held over Morbi bridge collapse: police

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge that killed 133 people in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday, police said Monday.

The arrested accused are two managers at the company responsible for the maintenance of the 19th-century bridge, two ticket clerks, two contractors responsible for the recent repair work and three security guards who were supposed to control the footfall on the bridge.

Track live updates | Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse

Addressing a press conference, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said, “Following Covd-19 tests, we have arrested nine”. Yadav identified some of them as Deepakbhai Navinchandra Parekh and Dineshbhai Mansukhbhai Dave, both managers at the Oreva company; Mansukhbhai Valjibhai Topiya and Madarbhai Lakhabhai Solanki, both ticket clerks. The two contractors are Prakashbhai Laljibhai Parmar and Devangbhai Prakashbhai Parmar, both from Dhrangadhra.

“Three others— security guards—who were responsible for regulating the footfall have also been arrested for their negligent act,” the police officer added.

They were arrested for offences of culpable homicide under Indian Penal Code sections 304 and 308.

According to Yadav, a team of 50 police, forensic and other officials are investigating the collapse of the bridge, which was closed seven months ago for repairs and reopened on October 26.