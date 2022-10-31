Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat Live: Death toll rises to 133; state govt forms panel to probe

Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat. (Reuters)

According to reports, several women and children were on the “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. The incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 30, when dozens of people were walking on the bridge, a major tourist attraction of Morbi.

Teams from the Indian Army, IAF, Navy, and Coast Guard have been called in to assist in rescue and relief operations in Morbi town where the bridge collapsed Sunday evening.

Two columns of the Army from Surendranagar and Bhuj and a team of Garud commandos from the Indian Air Force from Jamnagar are helping in the search and rescue operation. Two teams from the Indian Navy, which include 50 divers, have also been called in from Jamnagar and Porbandar. A medical team from the Army from Surendranagar has also been called in for assistance. Apart from this five teams of the NDRF, eight platoons of the SDRF, and seven teams from the fire brigade are already on the accident site.

Also read: