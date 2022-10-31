Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat Live: Death toll rises to 133; state govt forms panel to probe

Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat Live Updates: The death toll after the collapse of a century-old suspension bridge, known as the Jhulto Pool (shaking bridge) on the Machchhu river in Morbi town of Gujarat rose to 133 on Monday morning. As many as 93 were injured. Nearly 84 of them are being treated in the government hospital in Morbi, while nine are in private hospital, sources told The Indian Express.
The Gujarat government has appointed a five-member committee of bureaucrats and police officers to probe into the incident. Meanwhile, at least two programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on a three-day tour, were also deferred or cancelled following the mishap.
A spokesperson of the Oreva Group, private firm responsible for maintaining and managing the bridge, stated that “prima facie, the bridge collapsed as too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other.” Sandeepsinh Zala, Chief Officer, Morbi Municipality, told The Indian Express that “the private firm threw the bridge open to visitors without notifying us and therefore, we couldn’t get a safety audit of the bridge conducted… the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work).”
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He cancelled all his programmes and left for Morbi. “Direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination with the system will be achieved by reaching the site in person,” the CM tweeted.
The Prime Minister’s Office announced “an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”
The incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 31, when dozens of people were walking on the century-old suspension bridge, known as the Jhulto Pool (shaking bridge) on the Machchhu river, a major tourist attraction of Morbi.
The death toll has risen to 133, while 94 are reported to be injured. Rescue operations were underway on Monday morning.
Two columns of the Army from Surendranagar and Bhuj and a team of Garud commandos from the Indian Air Force from Jamnagar are helping in the search and rescue operation. Two teams from the Indian Navy, which include 50 divers, have also been called in from Jamnagar and Porbandar. A medical team from the Army from Surendranagar has also been called in for assistance. Apart from this five teams of the NDRF, eight platoons of the SDRF, and seven teams from the fire brigade are already on the accident site.