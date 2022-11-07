Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance, seeks status report from govt, SHRC

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, issued notice to government authorities and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in relation to the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people on October 30. Taking it up as the first matter on Monday as the court reopened after Diwali holidays, the court sought a status report by November 14 on the action taken so far in the wake of the tragedy.

A public interest litigation has been instituted after Chief Justice Kumar took suo motu cognisance of reports in the Times of India dated October 31 and telephonically instructed the same to the registrar (judicial) that day. “…On account of the courts having been closed due to Diwali vacations, telephonic instruction was issued to the registrar (judicial) to treat the said article as suo motu PIL by registering it accordingly, after necessary formalities,” the Chief Justice said while dictating the order.

The division bench, which also includes Justice Ashutosh Shastri, on Monday impleaded six respondent parties to the litigation – the chief secretary to the Gujarat government, the home department of the Gujarat government through its home secretary, the urban development department through the commissioner of municipalities, the Morbi municipality, the Morbi district collector and the SHRC.

The court instructed the Gujarat chief secretary and the home department secretary to file its “status report” with respect to the incident in a week’s time. The bench also directed the SHRC that it “shall also file a report in this regard by next date of hearing.”

The bench on Monday commenced the court proceedings after observing two minutes of silence for the victims in Morbi.