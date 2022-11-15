‘Acting smart’: Gujarat HC raps civic body for not turning up during Morbi bridge collapse hearing

Slamming the Morbi civic body over the recent bridge collapse in which 135 people were killed, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday said the municipal authorities were ‘acting smart’ by not showing up in court despite being served a notice.

“Even after the term of the contractor ended on June 15, 2016, why was no tender floated by the state or Morbi civic body?” Chief Justice Aravind Kumar asked during the hearing, according to Bar & Bench. “How was the largesse of the state given to an individual without a tender? Why has the state not superseded the municipality yet?”

When CJ Kumar sought to know who appeared for the Morbi Municipal Corporation, the AG told the court that the civic body is yet to receive any notice from the court. To this CJ replied, “Registry had issued a notice. They (Morbi civic body) are trying to act smart now.”

Seeking responses from the state authorities, the court directed them to file a fresh affidavit.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, killing 135 people including 55 children.

The civic body has sought to absolve itself in the case, claiming that Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL), the flagship company of Oreva Group, was solely responsible for the safety, security, operations, and maintenance of the bridge. They also argue that, as the private firm didn’t intimate the civic body about the inauguration, it couldn’t get a safety audit done.

Earlier this month, the Chief Officer (CO) of Morbi municipality Sandeepsinh Zala, who had admitted that the bridge was reopened without a fitness certificate, was suspended.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse, the Gujarat High Court last Monday issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report on the matter by November 14.