Morbi bridge collapse: Gross negligence by accused for financial gain, says chargesheet

The chargesheet filed by police on January 27 in the case related to the Morbi suspension bridge collapse that killed 135 persons in October 2022, alleges “gross negligence and carelessness” on part of the accused “for financial gain”.

Among the seven who have recorded confessional statements under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the magistrate, is an accused — proprietor of Surendranagar-based Devprakash Solution Devang Parmar.

The chargesheet says, “The incident has been caused due to gross negligence and carelessness of the accused, post-incident the accused did not extend any help or relief and did not cooperate fully during the investigation.”

During the hearing of the suo motu public interest litigation at the Gujarat High Court on January 25, the Oreva Group offered to compensate the victims and support the seven children who were orphaned in the tragedy. Agreeing to the same, the court, however, clarified that such compensation would not absolve the company of any liabilities — directly or vicariously.

The chargesheet mentions six other witnesses who have recorded confessional statements before a magistrate under CrPC section 164, along with the seventh such confessional statement recorded by one of the accused — Devang Parmar.

The witnesses cited in the chargesheet include now suspended chief officer of Morbi municipality Sandipsinh Zala, Morbi municipality president Kusum Parmar, vice-president Jayrajsinh Jadeja, executive chairman Sureshkumar Desai, former president of Morbi municipality Ketan Vilpara and civil engineer of the municipality Keval Kalola. Additionally, 156 kin of the deceased have been listed as witnesses along with 28 victims who were injured and 24 eyewitnesses.

Detailing the offences, the chargesheet states that a condition in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) executed by Oreva on March 8, 2022, noted that the bridge will be reopened following appropriate renovations undertaken over a span of “eight to 12 months”. However, in violation of the condition, the bridge was reopened in six months, “without care and vigilance, or without technical assistance, for the company’s financial benefit”.

Advertisement

It has also been stated that the “bridge was opened for the personal financial benefit of the company without any technical inspection of the work done… or without keeping any kind of safety equipment or planning in case of any incident”.

In the specific roles attributed to the accused, the chargesheet notes that the two accused Oreva Group managers — Deepak Parekh and Dineshbhai Dave —despite having no technical knowledge about suspension cable bridge work, awarded the work for repairing, renovation to Devprakash Solution, and the contract with the sub-contractor was prepared by the two accused “at the behest of accused MD Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group”.

It has also been stated that the bridge was reopened without obtaining necessary certificates ascertaining the fitness, strength or stability of the bridge, and “no advice or guidance” was provided to ticket clerks and security guards managing the bridge, by the two accused, thus exhibiting their “gross negligence”.

Advertisement

On the two accused ticket clerks — Madevbhai Solanki and Mansukhbhai Topiya — the chargesheet notes that on the day of the incident, approximately 3,165 tickets were sold and despite knowing that there is a rush on the bridge, the two failed to stop issuing tickets, which constitutes gross negligence. It is also stated that the two clerks assigned “security work to inexperienced security guards for financial benefit of the company”.

On the three accused security guards — Alpeshbhai Gohil, Dilipbhai Gohil and Mukeshbhai Chauhan — the chargesheet notes that all three worked as loading workers at Oreva Group, and were neither trained nor had any experience in working as security guards. They were deputed as security guards on the bridge upon instructions from accused number 1 (Deepak Parekh), who in turn, was taking instructions from Jaysukh Patel.

According to the chargesheet, the three security guards took up the job for their own financial gain and failed in their duties of constantly monitoring and patrolling the bridge and crowd management.

About the two accused contractors of Surendranagar-based Devprakash Solution, the chargesheet states that an agreement worth Rs 29 lakh was executed between the subcontracting company and Oreva Group for repair and renovation of the bridge. This was despite the accused — Prakash and his son Devang Parmar — having no technical knowledge or skill in repair of suspension bridge.

The chargesheet also states that in the repair work done in 2008, the wooden platform of the bridge was replaced by ACP sheet and in 2022, the ACP sheet was replaced by honeycomb sheet “upon direct instruction from Oreva MD”. The chargesheet also alleges that technical and material insufficiency remained in the bridge, which was grossly negligent on the part of the accused.