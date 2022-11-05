scorecardresearch
Morbi bridge collapse: Court refuses to extend police remand of 2 Oreva managers; 4 accused sent to judicial custody

The defence lawyer argued that the agreement signed between Oreva Group and the Morbi municipality had not “laid down any conditions”, such as procuring a fitness certificate, before reopening the bridge.

The Oreva Group has been involved with the bridge since 2008.

Contesting the police’s demand for their further remand, two of the accused managers in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse case submitted before a magisterial court Saturday that the agreement between Oreva Group and the Morbi municipality had not stipulated any conditions with respect to reopening the bridge.

The court on Saturday refused to grant any further remand and sent all four accused – the two managers Deepak Parekh and Dinesh Mahasukhrai Dave, and two Surendranagar-based contractors – to judicial custody.

Defence lawyer Dharmendra Shukla from Ahmedabad, on behalf of the two accused, stated before the court of chief judicial magistrate M J Khan that the prosecution was resorting to “suppression of information” as they had failed to submit before the court that the agreement signed between Oreva Group and the Morbi municipality had not “laid down any conditions”, such as procuring fitness certificate, before reopening the bridge.

“There were no technical requirements laid down in the agreement… Why is the condition now being imposed on us? Under which section of which Act are they asking (for fitness certificate),” Shukla asked.

The defence also submitted that the police cannot seek further remand and the physical presence of the accused only for the purpose of “verification of third-party documents”.

This was in reference to the fact that the prosecution, in its grounds for seeking further remand of the two accused managers of Oreva, submitted that their physical custody is required with the police as it is yet to receive certain documents from the collector’s office of Rajkot with respect to the 2007 agreement when the bridge fell under Rajkot jurisdiction.

The prosecution submitted that it is yet to receive other documents from the Morbi municipality and the Morbi collector’s office with respect to the local government’s agreements with Oreva Group in the past and with respect to the present agreement as well, including minutes of the meeting pertaining to the bridge.

The defence submitted that “the documents are in the government offices, not with the accused” and thus further demand for police custody is a violation of Article 21 and the Supreme Court-laid guidelines in the D K Basu judgment.

