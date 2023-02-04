Sessions court rejects bail pleas of seven accused in Morbi bridge collapse case

A principal district and sessions court in Gujarat on Saturday rejected the bail applications of seven people accused in the Morbi bridge collapse, which killed 135 people in October 2022.

The bail pleas of two others—Prakash and Devang Parmar, proprietors of the Surendranagar-based subcontracting firm that had undertaken repairs of the bridge—will be heard on February 6. They moved their petitions on Friday. Parmar’s confessional statement recorded before a magistrate forms part of the chargesheet submitted by the Morbi police on January 27.

The seven whose bail pleas were rejected by the court of principal sessions judge P C Joshi are Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) managers Deepak Parekh and Dineshbhai Davem, ticket clerks Madevbhai Solanki and Mansukhbhai Topiya, and security guards Alpeshbhai Gohil, Dilipbhai Gohil and Mukeshbhai Chauhan.

Ten accused people, including AMPL managing director Jaysukh Patel, are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. AMPL is part of the Oreva Group.

This is the second attempt at bail by the seven accused people, who, along with two others, previously applied for bail in November 2022, before the chargesheet was filed.