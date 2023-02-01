scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva MD sent to police custody till Feb 8

According ot special public prosecutor Sanjay Vora, it was argued that in December 2021, Patel had written to the Morbi municipality sounding an alarm that the bridge was in critical condition and needs immediate repair.

Another ground canvassed was how Oreva continued to operate the bridge between 2017 and 2022, when no memorandum of understanding existed between the company and the Morbi civic body. (Express Photo)
Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva MD sent to police custody till Feb 8
Managing Director of Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) of Oreva Group Jaysukh Patel, an accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case, was on Wednesday remanded to police custody until February 8 by a Morbi magisterial court. Police had sought his custody for 14 days.

Patel, who was listed as an absconding accused in the chargesheet filed by police in the case on January 27, surrendered before the court on January 31 and was arrested by the police following his surrender. Patel is facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The bridge collapse killed 135 people.

According ot special public prosecutor Sanjay Vora, it was argued that in December 2021, Patel had written to the Morbi municipality sounding an alarm that the bridge was in critical condition and needs immediate repair. Yet, when Oreva took over the renovation and repair work, "nothing was done to strengthen the bridge, such as repairing the cables".

Vora also said that the prosecution also sought his police remand to probe whether any government officials were involved in the negligence that ultimately led to the bridge collapse.

Another ground canvassed was how Oreva continued to operate the bridge between 2017 and 2022, when no memorandum of understanding existed between the company and the Morbi civic body.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 23:28 IST
